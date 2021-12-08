Neil Young On SiriusXM

Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Neil Young is on SiriusXM. The limited-run channel will be available until January 5, 2022.

“Neil Young is a once-in-a-lifetime, legendary artist that has long influenced generations with his musical craftsmanship,” said Scott Greenstein, Chief Content Officer. “SiriusXM is honored to collaborate with him on a truly unique audio experience for his fans, one that offers in-depth access to his complete body of work, as well as his new commentary that spans the moments of his career and his new album.”

Along with the Young curated music, he will share personal stories about his collaborations and his process for writing, recording and performing. Additionally, Young will sit down with SiriusXM host David Fricke for an exclusive conversation, Becoming Neil Young. The special interview will feature Young talking about his early years of musical creation as well as his new music.