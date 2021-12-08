Laura Hall Joins The Brew

Laura Hall has joined “Tanner & Drew” mornings on 105.9 The Brew in Portland. Her latest iHeart roots were in Colorado Springs as PD and afternoon host on My 99.9.

‘I’m thrilled to be joining ‘Tanner & Drew’ on 105.9 The Brew,” said Hall. “The fact that I get to move to Portland and be part of such a successful morning show is just a dream come true. Thanks to iHeartMedia for this fantastic opportunity!”

“This is such a great addition to an already top tier morning show,” said Ross MacLeod, PD. “Laura is incredibly engaging. I can’t wait to hear what she brings to the ‘Tanner & Drew’ morning show.”