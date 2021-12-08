WCCO Welcomes New Morning Host

Vineeta Sawkar, long-time Twin Cities news veteran, is joining 830 WCCO. “The Morning News with Vineeta Sawkar” debuts January 3, 2022.

“After an extensive search, we are excited to welcome Vineeta to 830 WCCO and are thrilled that the tradition of news and personality in the morning will continue,” said Brad Lane, Brand Manager. “Her rich experience, journalistic integrity and warm personality make her the perfect choice to evolve our station’s longstanding tradition of delivering the biggest headlines in the morning while exploring the news and events that matter most to Minnesotans.”

“I’m truly humbled, honored and excited to host ‘The Morning News’ on WCCO,” said Sawkar. “No one can replace Dave Lee. He is a broadcasting legend and a friend as well. This station is so rich with history and memories for so many of us. I hope the ‘Good Neighbor’ station you once listened to in the mornings for school closings is the place you can continue to listen for news and information to get your day started…with some fun, too.”