$12,000 Raised By WFTR/WZRV

In Front Royal, VA the 13th Annual Camping for Hunger food drive was a success. Thousands in monetary and gift card donations along with more than 16,000 pounds of food will benefit the CCAP Food Bank.

For the 13th year station staff broadcast from a converted school bus for six days and five nights and collect items either on-site or at one of ten area satellite collection locations. The donations are enough to support more than 7,000 families.

In its 13-year history, the Camping for Hunger events have generated over $100,000 in donations, and 175,000+ pounds of food donations.