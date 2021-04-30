How Many Radio Stations Are 50 And Over?

After writing about the 50th birthday at Connoisseur’s WPLR in Connecticut, the walls inside the Radio Ink ZOOM room were reverberating with wonder. How many active radio stations are there today that have carried the same format for 50 years or longer?

We knew there was only one way to find out…to ask you. If you work for – or worked for at one time – a radio station with the same format for 50 years, please let us know in the comments below.

This is a format agnostic question. It could be any format. It could also include very slight tweaks in the format. However, a flip from country to country oldies or Classic Rock to Alternative will get the ejection button.

Let the fun begin below. Feel free to include links to your station and send logo material to [email protected]mail.com