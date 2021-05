Erika Jay is the new midday talent at WLTJ-FM (Q92.9) in Pittsburgh. She joins Steel City Media from Forever Media’s WOGI-FM (Froggy 104.3) in the Pittsburgh suburb of Moon Township.

“I am so excited to join Steel City Media and become part of the on-air talent,” said Jay. “I’m looking forward to jumping into the world of pop music and be a part of everything Q92.9 FM.”

Jay was morning host for six years at the Country format station.