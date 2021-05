Dr. Laura Schlessinger’s “Call of the Day” podcast has reached a milestone 100 million downloads. Dr. Laura’s radio program is heard daily on SiriusXM, and her podcast features a call she designates as the best from each day’s show.

“We set forth to make this podcast a new avenue to hear Dr. Laura. It turns out we made it one of the most popular focusing on families and parenting,” said Dan Brady, Director of Podcast Operations & Program Audio Content.

The podcast was launched in 2017.