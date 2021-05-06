Meet Podcasting’s Wrestling Revenue Champion

Pro wrestling podcaster Conrad Thompson is in the lineup for the upcoming “How to Make Real Money Podcasting” conference. The Radio Ink virtual conference is set for July 13-15.

An avid fan, Thompson hosts seven wrestling podcasts on adfreeshows.com on Patreon. He has more than 3,200 patrons who pay between $9 and $49 every month for bonus content.

The “How to Make Real Money Podcasting” conference July 13-15, will show you how you can make money even without dealing with ad agencies. The agenda is filled with people that will help you discover dozens of strategies from podcasters who are generating significant income for their podcasts.

“How to Make Real Money Podcasting” is being created by the experts at Podcast Business Journal, Radio Ink, and Radio & Television Business Report. That is 65+ years of experience from industry leaders who have a legendary focus on generating income.

After three days of “How to Make Real Money Podcasting” you will have the best strategies for building an audience, building loyalty, and making money from even small audiences.

Check out the agenda Here and register Here before the price goes up!