musicFIRST Goes on The Attack

It’s not all peaches and roses in Washington, DC. Yesterday we reported about the firing up of the new Local Radio Freedom Act the NAB is pushing. It didn’t take long for the musicFIRST coalition to punch back.

On Wednesday, musicFIRST warned Congress that lobbyists for radio “are attempting to mislead them into supporting a scheme to deny artists and labels fair pay when their music is played on FM/AM radio.”

The National Association of Broadcasters is consistently lobbying lawmakers to fight against any new tax being imposed on radio. And, many of those lawmakers rely on their hometown radio stations for interview airtime, both when they are home on break from crafting legislation, and also when they are running for election.

musicFIRST claims the “Dear Colleague” letter written by Rep. Kathy Castor was crafted by the National Association of Broadcasters.

The NAB fired right back after hearing about that claim. “MusicFirst’s criticism of members of Congress for authoring a Dear Colleague letter is beyond the pale and an insult to the numerous lawmakers in the House and Senate who have voiced their bipartisan support for preserving the economic viability of broadcast radio for the millions of listeners who rely on free and local radio.”

musicFIRST has always claimed radio should be paying to play music on its radio stations. Radio has always responded that the promotion artists get on free radio is worth the trade off. And, time after time, artists thank radio for playing their music. Or, they are in tears when they first hear their songs played on free radio.

musicFIRST went on to say that with every new Congress the NAB engages in a clever trick to deny justice for artists and labels seeking to be paid when their music is played on FM/AM radio. “They circulate what appears to be a harmless resolution that says radio stations shouldn’t have to pay creators for their work. In doing so, broadcasters try to convince lawmakers to sign on by making false and misleading claims about traditional radio and how artists are discovered. The NAB hopes that members of Congress won’t find out that these claims are inaccurate — but musicFIRST isn’t going to let them get away with it.”