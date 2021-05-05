Skid Roadie Exiting Radio This Month

Kansas City radio personality Skid Roadie is retiring after 23 years on Kansas City Classic Rocker KCFX-FM. All in, Roadie has been on the air for 42 years, 41 in Kansas City. His last day on the air will be May 28th.

Prior to joining KCFX-FM in 1998, Roadie was on-air at Classic Rocker KYYS-FM/KY-102, where he debuted to Kansas City audiences in 1982. He cut his radio teeth in Albuquerque in 1979 at KRKE-AM and then at KWXL-FM/97 Rock from 1980-1981.

Roadie was named On-Air Personality of the Year three times by Kansas City Media Professionals, and in 2003, was honored by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters as Large Market Personality of the Year. The Missouri Broadcasters Association recognized Roadie in 2008 with its DJ Award, and with a Certificate of Merit in 2004. Roadie has also been honored by Billboard as Music Director of the Year and Rock Radio Personality of the Year.

About his retirement Roadie said, “For nearly four decades, Kansas City has been a great place to work, live, and raise a family. Who would’ve thought hiding here in a middle-sized market in the middle of America in the middle of the afternoon would be the key to my longevity and stability in the radio industry? Rock and Roll has kept me young at heart, and matching company 401k money has made it possible for a 61-year-old to perform this final and early ‘mic drop’. Thanks to all those people in and out of the business who made it possible – especially my high school sweetheart and wife of 38 years, Terri.

I will now take the advice of every program director I have ever worked for: STFU and let the music play!”

Dave Hill, Program Director, KCFX-FM, said: “What an exceptional talent and a fantastic career. You will be missed Skid; good luck, enjoy life….as I know you will.”