SiriusXM/Jaguar Land Rover Extension

Jaguar Land Rover North America and SiriusXM have extended their services agreement into 2026. The two companies have been working together since 2004.

“Jaguar and Land Rover are iconic luxury vehicle brands known for providing drivers exceptional performance and in-vehicle technology,” said Chris Paganini, SVP, Automotive Partnerships, for SiriusXM. “Our longstanding relationship with Jaguar Land Rover dates back to 2004 and continues to grow today with SiriusXM now a standard feature in their ’21 model year vehicles.”

“As we continue to work together with SiriusXM to further enhance our customer’s in-vehicle experience, we’re thrilled to be adding additional value to owners by making SiriusXM, and its countless listening options, standard on all ’21 model year Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles,” said Rob Filipovic, Director of Product, Jaguar Land Rover North America.

Additionally, Jaguar Land Rover will soon begin offering the advanced SiriusXM with 360L platform, which combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, cohesive in-vehicle entertainment experience.