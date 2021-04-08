CMG Promotion For Matt Holiday

Matt Holiday has been promoted to full-time Afternoon On-Air Talent & Music Director on POWER 95.3 (WPYO) Orlando. Holiday comes to Orlando from Cox Media Group Long Island where he handled weekends for 106.1 BLI (WBLI).

“Matt’s story is the perfect example of how talent, hustle, creativity and a great attitude can take careers to the next level,” said Will Calder, Director of Branding and Programming. “I’m really excited to start tapping this energy from Matt and working hand-in-hand with him on growing POWER 95.3!”.

“I’ve had the privilege of getting to experience working in radio from all over the country and now after several years of grinding, it really does prove that hard work, determination and building strong relationships pays off,” said Holiday.