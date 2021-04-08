In January the NAB Will Have a New CEO

This was not an unexpected announcement. When he was selected Radio Ink Executive of The Year in January of 2019, NAB CEO Gordon Smith told Radio Ink this would be his final contract with the trade organization. Smith made it official on Wednesday.
Smith will transition to an advisory and advocacy role at the end of this year and turn over the CEO role to current NAB COO Curtis LeGeyt. Smith was hired as the NAB’s CEO back in 2009 after serving two terms as Oregon Senator.
LeGeyt has been with NAB for nearly a decade. Prior to becoming COO, LeGeyt served for five years as NAB’s executive vice president, Government Relations. Before joining NAB, LeGeyt was senior counsel to then-Senate Judiciary Chairman Patrick Leahy (VT).
Gordon Smith has been nothing short of brilliant in his advocacy for local radio over the last 12 years. As a former staff member at NAB, it was a privilege to work for him. And hats off to NAB leadership for naming Curtis LeGeyt as Gordon’s successor. He’s battle-tested and ready. Congrats to both Gordon and Curtis, and the entire wonderful NAB team.