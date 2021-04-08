In January the NAB Will Have a New CEO

This was not an unexpected announcement. When he was selected Radio Ink Executive of The Year in January of 2019, NAB CEO Gordon Smith told Radio Ink this would be his final contract with the trade organization. Smith made it official on Wednesday.

Smith will transition to an advisory and advocacy role at the end of this year and turn over the CEO role to current NAB COO Curtis LeGeyt. Smith was hired as the NAB’s CEO back in 2009 after serving two terms as Oregon Senator.

LeGeyt has been with NAB for nearly a decade. Prior to becoming COO, LeGeyt served for five years as NAB’s executive vice president, Government Relations. Before joining NAB, LeGeyt was senior counsel to then-Senate Judiciary Chairman Patrick Leahy (VT).