Cumulus Cleans House in Buffalo

This is a follow-up to our March 25th story when we reported that 97 Rock Morning Show host Rob Lederman was immediately fired after comparing how he likes his toast to women’s skin tones. After suspending the other morning show m embers, Cumulus has decided to fire them and the PD

Rich “Bull” Gaenzler and Chris Klein were also fired by the station and PD John Hager was also shown the exit door. Hager was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018.

Here’s the statement from Cumulus: Upon further consideration following the racist incident that occurred on The Morning Bull Show, we decided to terminate the whole morning show in addition to the Program Director.

Back in march, Lederman said he may get into trouble for saying what he said, then described how he likens his toaster settings to women he finds to be attractive. He then mentions the names of Serena Williams and Halle Berry. Buffalo Bills ESPN NFL Nation reporter Marcel Louis Jacques posted the 45-second audio clip on Twitter HERE.