Double L Re-Joins The Bull In Vegas

95.5 The Bull (KWNR) Las Vegas has added Lois “Double L” Lewis to host middays. Lewis was heard on KWNR from 2016-2018.

“The addition of Double L’s upbeat energy and infectious personality to our talented lineup will be a welcomed reunion for our Las Vegas audience, partners and clients,” said MoJoe Roberts, PD. “I’m thrilled we are able to have her on the team.”

“We all know what an exciting city Las Vegas is, but its heart comes from the Country music community,” said Lewis. “I can’t wait to be back in Bull Nation.”

Lewis will continue to be heard on iHeartMedia’s KNIX and KMXP in Phoenix.