Bobbie Foster Passes

Bobbie Foster, former co-owner, GM of WCON Radio in Cornelia, Georgia, has died. Prior to becoming a successful radio station executive, Foster was a teacher and singer.

Foster and her husband, former State Senator John Foster (pictured left), bought the station in 1961. Foster was the winner of multiple awards from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters for the station she helped grow from a Class “A” station into a 100,000 watt station. Foster was inducted into the GAB Hall of Fame in 2015.

Bobbie Foster was 87.