Smith Celebrates 20th With Research Director

Nakia Smith is celebrating her 20-year anniversary with the Research Director, Inc.

Marc Greenspan said, “Nakia’s experience and energy results in our clients getting more wins. In addition, she helps develop our other team members so that we can all contribute to our clients’ successes.

“As a Senior Sales Research Consultant, Nakia delivers exceptional service and training to our radio stations’ sales teams to help them convert sales opportunities into revenue. We appreciate Nakia for her 20 years of dedication to the company. We wouldn’t be where we are today without her,” said Charlie Sislen, Partner.