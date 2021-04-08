Masked Man Picks Up Two Top Ten Markets

WLEY-FM, Chicago and KMVK, Dallas will now carry Erazno Y LA Chokolata in afternoon drive. The program is syndicated by HRN Media Network.

KMVK PD Jimmy Gonzalez said “El Show De Erazno Y Chokolata is a perfect fit for our already strong line up with Chiquilin in the Morning and Piolin in the midday slot. Erazno’s proven track record in Dallas-Fort Worth and his ratings success across the country will surely take La Grande to the next level, as we rebrand the station with los shows mas perros de la radio.”

HRN Media Network President Clark Logan, added, “Erazno has a brilliant on-air persona that listeners love. Our affiliate team understands the nuanced differences of the varied Hispanic cultures in America and are experts at finding the right show in the HRN portfolio that can help each station increase their ratings.”