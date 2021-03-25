Cumulus Fires Buffalo Host. Here’s What He Said

Rob Lederman was quickly fired from hosting the 97 Rock morning show in Buffalo after he compared toaster settings to the tone of Black women’s skin on the air Wednesday.

Lederman said he may get into trouble for saying what he said, then described how he likens his toaster settings to women he finds to be attractive. He then mentions the names of Serena Williams and Halle Berry. Buffalo Bills ESPN NFL Nation reporter Marcel Louis Jacques posted the 45-second audio clip on Twitter HERE.

Almost immediately, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center canceled its advertising with the station.

Here’s the company statement on the incident: “Cumulus Media operates from a clearly-defined set of programming principles and there is no question Rob Lederman’s comments made on The Morning Bull Show are in direct violation of those principles. We swiftly terminated him and suspended the remainder of the show’s on-air talent. We apologize, and deeply regret the incident.”

The other two morning show co-hosts are Rich Gaenzler and Chris Klein.

Lederman told The Buffalo News that he was “horrified” by his words after he listened to a recording. “I could easily see how someone could be offended by that. I get that. It sounds terrible, and it is terrible.”

Lederman, who also owns a stand-up comedy shop in Buffalo, had been with the radio station since 1991.