EMF Moving National HQ

Educational Media Foundation has announced it is moving its national headquarters from Rocklin, California (pictured here), to Nashville. The move is expected to be done in phases and take three years, with employees being relocated and a new campus constructed.

EMF has been growing its Tennessee presence over the last several years. It recently expanded its studio, from which the K-LOVE morning show and Air1 programs now broadcast, and its promotions, AccessMore podcasting, live events and WTA Media teams have offices in the area already. Members of EMF’s content division will begin moving into the existing offices and temporary space this summer.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said, “We are proud to welcome EMF headquarters to Tennessee. Our state is home to some of the top music, media and entertainment companies, and EMF will be a respected addition to this important sector. We thank EMF for its investment in Middle Tennessee, which will strengthen our reputation as a leader in the music industry.”

“After much prayer, extensive discussion and research, the EMF Board and leadership team are in unanimous agreement that relocating our headquarters to the Nashville area will position us to fulfill our mission of creating compelling media that inspires and encourages audiences to have a meaningful relationship with Christ,” said EMF CEO Bill Reeves. “This move will enable us to better serve our audiences and deepen our relationships with faith-focused artists, content creators and the recording, film and publishing industries as we continue to broaden our media offerings through radio, film, streaming, live events, books and more.”