The Ape Adds Heussler

95.1 WAPE The Big Ape in Jacksonville has named Jud Heussler Director of Branding/Programming. Prior to joining Cox Media Group he was PD at Curtis Media Group’s Pulse FM in Raleigh, NC.

“Jud brings a wealth of experience and talent to Jacksonville and to the Ape,” said Steve Smith, CMG VP of Programming. “We are extremely excited he will be growing our brand and the future of our programming.”

“I am thrilled about this amazing opportunity and for what’s on the horizon in Jacksonville, or in JAX as I learn the lingo,” said Heussler.

Heussler will oversee the day-to-day station operations to include music, social media, brand marketing, talent coaching and executing the station’s strategic action plan.