ASCAP Adds New Board Members

Composers Jon Batiste and Sharon Farber have been newly elected to the Board of Directors of ASCAP. They will each serve a two-year term beginning April 1st, 2021.

“We welcome Jon Batiste and Sharon Farber to the ASCAP Board, both elected by their peers to represent them,” said Paul Williams, President, and Chairman of the Board. “It is both a privilege and a great responsibility to serve on the ASCAP Board and I know I speak for the entire Board when I say that we welcome Jon’s and Sharon’s insights and expertise.”

“These are the days that music was made for. In this time when we’re facing challenges globally, locally and internally, our artistry has an essential role,” said Batiste. “The pure expression of a melody, a lyric or a rhythm can impact a person on a level that nothing else can. How we choose to actualize that potential is our responsibility.”

“A great deal of effort goes into composing every film score, song, concert piece and video game score. Most people are not aware of the time and dedication this important work requires,” said Farber. “I believe that music creators should be protected and compensated fairly for their art.”