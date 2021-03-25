Oscar Podcast Series

ABC Audio is producing a six-part series leading up to Oscar Sunday. Inside the Oscars® is hosted by ABC News’ Ginger Zee.

Inside the Oscars features interviews with A-list celebrities, as well as unsung Hollywood heroes. It explores how the pandemic changed the movie industry, goes behind-the-scenes of the intricate system of choosing the Best Picture winner and examines how the historical fights for justice portrayed in many of the nominated films relate to the challenges facing communities of color today.

The first episode: And The Nominees Are, is available now. New programs drop every Thursday.