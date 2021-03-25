New Inspirational Podcast From WBEZ

Art of Power is a new weekly podcast from WBEZ Chicago. Host and creator Aarti Shahani explores how wielding power transforms a person and the world around them.

“Now it’s ok to want to change systems. Lots of people want to do that. My job is to help listeners learn from the best, so they can make progress happen faster,” said Shahani. “Art of Power is about the journey inward and the journey outward. In every episode we’ll share the stories of how someone changed the world, with an eye toward how you can, too.”

The first episode is available now. New episodes will drop on Thursday.