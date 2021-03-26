WGTS Expands Coverage With Station Purchase

WGTS 91.9, Washington, DC has purchased a new signal to expand it’s footprint into the Delmarva Peninsula of Maryland and Delaware. The agreement is with American University to purchase NPR affiliate 88.3 WRAU. The price: $650,000.

“For decades, it’s been our desire to serve the extended communities around the nation’s capital,” said Kevin Krueger, WGTS GM/President. “Expanding to the Eastern Shore helps us complete a 20-year-old vision of reaching people who live and work on the Eastern shore, as well as the thousands from the D.C. area who vacation there.”

WGTS will simulcast its Contemporary-Christian programming on the 50,000 watt, Class B WRAU later this year.