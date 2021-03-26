Entercom Sports Betting Expansion

Entercom and Rush Street Interactive have joined in a multi-year partnership involving a number of sports betting audio initiatives. Rush Street Interactive is the operator of the BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse mobile platforms.

BetRivers will be the official title sponsor of the ‘You Better You Bet’ podcast hosted by Nick Kostos and Ken Barkley, which was recently relaunched as part of the BetQL Audio Network. Kostos will also be a brand ambassador for BetRivers and serve as the voice of the ‘BetRivers Sports Betting Minute’, heard on Entercom’s all-sports stations in legalized sports betting markets across the country.

“RSI is an ideal partner for ‘You Better You Bet’,” said Mike Dee, President of Sports, Entercom. “The company’s authentic approach to the sports betting marketplace aligns well with Nick, Ken and the hardcore betting audience that consume the sports betting podcast.”

“We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Entercom as they broaden their focus on the fast-paced online betting markets and collaborate more closely with the RSI team to deliver insightful content and helpful analysis to listeners,” said Richard Schwartz, President, RSI.