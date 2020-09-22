More NFL For SiriusXM

The National Football League and SiriusXM have expanded their satellite broadcasting agreement. SiriusXM Premier Streaming subscribers will now be able to listen to the official radio broadcast for each NFL team.

Along with the additional 32 channels; games will also be available on limited basis, on demand, for replay. The expansion will also give the Premier Streaming subscribers NFL Talk, 24/7 on the NFL Radio Channel.

Streaming access to NFL programming will continue to be available to regular SiriusXM subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access satellite package.