Country Festival Goes Virtual

The 2020 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One will now be a virtual streaming and on-air radio special on October 23. The 7th Annual event was originally set for May 2 in Austin, TX.

“Despite this year’s pandemic, we are honored to still be able to host one of Country music’s most anticipated nights with an iconic lineup of the genre’s biggest artists,” said Rod Phillips, EVP, Programming. “Although fans won’t be able to celebrate in person, the show will be available to our listeners across our iHeartCountry stations nationwide and through the exclusive stream on LiveXLive.”

Featured artists include: Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Riley Green; with Special Performances by Morgan Evans and Gabby Barrett and Guest Appearance by Bobby Bones.

The event was recorded live on one stage in Nashville.