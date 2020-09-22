KCMO Welcomes Back Stigall

It’s a homecoming for Chris Stigall as he joins the KCMO line-up 10 to Noon. Stigall hosted mornings on the KC talker from 2006-2010.

“You can move away from Kansas City, but anyone who’s born and raised here knows Kansas City is always in your heart. Most of my family and closest friends still call it home,” said Stigall. “It’s been a while, but like any good friend, the audience of KCMO Talk Radio and I go way back and we’ll pick up right where we left off.”

“Any time there is an opportunity to welcome back to Kansas City a known commodity like Chris Stigall, it’s a home run for the community,” said Pete Mundo, PD/Morning Host.

Stigall will continue to hold down morning drive on AM 990 The Answer, Philadelphia.