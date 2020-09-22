Kevin Hart/SiriusXM Expand Partnership

SiriusXM has extended its collaboration with comedian Kevin Hart and his Laugh Out Loud brand. Hart will host new regular and live programs including radio shows, podcasts and on demand video.

“I’m excited to strengthen my and Laugh Out Loud’s relationship with SiriusXM as we continue to innovate and expand our relationship, with new programming rolling out this fall and more series to be announced soon,” said Hart.

As part of the deal, Hart will interview top comedians for a regular new show on Laugh Out Loud Radio channel 96. Hart will also host more live editions of his bi-weekly SiriusXM program, Straight From The Hart, along with Plastic Cup Boyz.