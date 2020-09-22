Living Corporate Joins Westwood One

Westwood One Podcast Network is offering a new workplace podcast. Living Corporate spotlights the experiences and perspectives of Black, brown, and marginalized persons in the workplace.

Host Zachary Nunn interviews top business executives, inclusion and diversity leaders, social impact entrepreneurs, educators, activists, and elected officials who offer guidance and practical advice for navigating majority-white working spaces

“As corporate leaders and allies across America work to increase diversity in the workplace and create inclusive, productive environments, the resources presented in the Living Corporate podcast are critical,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP Marketing, Cumulus Media/President, Westwood One.

Living Corporate drops each Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.