Leonard Joins Clear Media Network

Clear Media Network has hired Chris Leonard as EVP of Affiliate and Business Development. Leonard brings over 30-years of Network experience to Clear having worked for the Total Traffic & Weather Network, Westwood One and Metro Networks.

“We are very excited to have someone with Chris’s network experience, reputation and talent on our team”, said Gary Spurgeon, COO. “Chris will provide a wealth of knowledge, skill and passion to our affiliates and to our network sales operation.”

Clear Media Network® launched its 24/7 Music Network, “A Radio Station In-A-Box”, for the Independent Radio Operator on September 1, 2020. For more information contact Gary Spurgeon at 972.674.3100 or [email protected]