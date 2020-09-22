NAB Launches First Amendment Campaign

The National Association of Broadcasters has launched a new campaign promoting the First Amendment and its guarantee of free speech and the press. The campaign can be found HERE and includes radio ads, web content and social media posts.

The campaign launched this week to coincide with the 231st anniversary of congressional passage of 12 amendments to the U.S. Constitution that were sent to the states for ratification. Ten of these amendments were eventually adopted as the Bill of Rights, with the First Amendment providing the freedom of religion, speech, the press and the right of assembly.

“America’s founders, in their infinite wisdom, understood that our country could not long survive without a free press that could report the facts and deliver their opinions without fear or favor,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “NAB celebrates this enduring principle that has kept our communities informed and engaged since our nation’s early days, and we honor the ongoing work of the press in preserving our democracy.”