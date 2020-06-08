TopLine Promotion For Tarantine

Jim Tarantine has been promoted to Product Manager for Topline at Futuri. His new responsibilities will include setting strategy and a product road map for the Cleveland based company.

“Jim’s research and analytics background has been instrumental in Futuri delivering maximum ROI for our partners, so it’s natural for him to lead the team at TopLine, which helps broadcast sales teams grow their revenue share and increase developmental business,” said Daniel Anstandig,CEO, Futuri.

Prior to joining Futuri in 2018, Tarantine spent 12 years at Arbitron / Nielsen Audio, working with radio groups and stations across Sales, Programming, Digital, and Corporate teams.