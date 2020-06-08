St. Jude Radiothon Set In Albuquerque

KRST Country Cares for St. Jude Kid’s Radiothon will run two days on 92.3 KRST Country in Albuquerque. The event is set for June 11 and 12 on the Cumulus Media station.

KRST on-air staff including Bev, Bobby, Juan and Mandi will be live from remote locations and will join together on social media through live stream and on-air, with interviews, artist performances and much more to support the kids of St. Jude. The two-day fundraising event will air between 7 A.M. and 7 P.M. both days.

Last year, the event raised nearly $103,000 for the kids of St. Jude and surpassed its projected goal within just a few hours.