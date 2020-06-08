New KRCC Station Manager

Colorado Public Radio and KRCC have announced Jeff Bieri is the new Station Manager. Bieri was promoted from Program Manager at the Colorado Springs based station.

“Jeff has been a key member of the KRCC staff for many years on the radio and behind the scenes,” said Stewart Vanderwilt, President, CPR. “He knows and loves the community and understands what Southern Colorado audiences need and expect from KRCC.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to continue working with my friends and colleagues at KRCC, and now at Colorado Public Radio. KRCC has been a source of inspiration to me for most of my adult life, and I’m grateful for the partnership that CPR has offered us,” said Bieri.