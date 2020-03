Launching today from SiriusXM is “She’s So Funny,” a full-time comedy channel showcasing female comedic talent, from newcomers to superstars.

Listeners will hear Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Tig Notaro, Maria Bamford, Whoopi Goldberg, Ali Wong, Kathleen Madigan, with legends like Joan Rivers, Lily Tomlin, and Moms Mabley, as well as rising stars such as comedians Rachel Feinstein and Jo Firestone.

The new comedy channel (105) will also feature specials and exclusive material.