Brand Impossible Campaign Launches

Digital agency Vista14 and Sun Broadcast Group announced the launch of the Brand Impossible Campaign. The goal is to help businesses impacted by COVID-19. The two companies are committing up to $200,000 to support business owners with a marketing makeover designed to give small businesses an opportunity to win some help focusing their marketing and advertising efforts.

Now through March 31, 2021, small business owners and employees can participate by visiting the Brand Impossible website and completing the VeloCiti Brand Assessment. Four businesses will be selected to win a $50,000 Marketing Makeover, including professional services provided by Vista14, advertising provided by Sun Broadcast Group, and other services. The first winner will be announced July 1.

As part of the marketing makeover, the winning business will have their entire brand “renovated” by Vista14’s design and interactive marketing teams, including their website, social platforms, and visual identity assets. Each winner will also receive consulting services to address online and offline strategic planning including customer experience audits, cross-platform communications, and sales enablement from Vista14 and SBG.

For more details, including official entry rules and eligibility, businesses should visit www.brandimpossible.com.