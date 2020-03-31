It’s Time To Be Optimistic

(By Jay Stevens) Is it just me, or are you having trouble sleeping, feeling anxious and a little scared about catching this illness despite staying home with sanitized hands? And what about the economy?

Every social media site and news outlet is blasting negative headlines about flattening the curve, doubling of cases, shortages of masks…….the list goes on. Don’t get me wrong, this is a once in generation pandemic that is taking hundred of lives daily in the United States and there is tremendous uncertainty. And we all need to be doing everything possible to protect ourselves and others from this virus.

Human nature is to be negative, we have to put energy into overcoming this to be positive and see the glass as half full. Psychologists refer to this as negative bias. This pandemic is a real time example. And this is where the companionship of radio comes in. We need to be the escape, the entertainment, the fun, the optimism in a very negative environment, as well as the information source. And to find that positive content our radio stations and talent have to work overtime.

With our listeners at home in isolation they have the ability to access our stations on their smart speakers and the ability to become part of our social media community. What a terrific opportunity! How about your personalties sharing some of the stories and videos of people doing heroic and fun things in their communities. Shouting out and recognizing local healthcare professionals all day, every day. Giving free mentions, yes free mentions to local and small businesses that are open in your community such as restaurants who are doing take out. Many local restaurants operate on small margins and have enough cash on hand for only a week. These free plugs may help keep the doors open, and down the road when they are fully operational again, they may repay you with an ad schedule.

Social media provides a great opportunity. The iHeart Living Room concert and James Corden’s Homefest where we got to see Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish and John Legend in their home and real environments can be a guide for what stations can do with personalities and artists. Most stations have a relationship with local artists and celebrities, so leverage that to have them provide videos with messages or songs of encouragement. It is essential for our talent to be posting real and authentic videos and pics of their homes, dirty dishes in the sink included. Kids and pets always make us smile.

Positivity, defined as “the practice of being or tendency to be positive or optimistic in attitude.” This pandemic is a real challenge for those of us who try our best to stay positive and view that glass as half full. But if it were easy, everyone would be doing it.

Jay Stevens is President of Tenshare Media and can be reached at [email protected]