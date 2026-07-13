Tempesta’s Loyalty To Vegas Lands Him Mornings At KLUC

Months after his run ended on a rival Las Vegas station, Shawn Tempesta is back where his radio career started two decades ago. Audacy Las Vegas has named Tempesta morning show host at 98.5 KLUC, capping a turbulent stretch with a genuine homecoming.

Tempesta’s radio career began at sister station Mix 94.1 (KMXB), where he later hosted afternoon drive for 11 years. He also worked at Audacy’s WBMX in Boston before moving to Beasley Media Group’s Las Vegas stations KVGS and KKLZ, most notably founding the Aimee + Shawn morning show.

Beasley Media Group split up Aimee + Shawn last November, pairing Tempesta with Carla Rea on 96.3 KKLZ’s morning show while his former co-host, Aimee Thomas, returned to 102.7 Coyote Country (KCYE). That pairing proved short-lived. Tempesta announced his exit from KKLZ in February, just months into the new show.

On social media, Tempesta posted, “So many of you have reached out in comments and DMs asking where I’m going to be headed next. Reality is I had opportunities to leave the city for my next morning show. But here’s the thing. I love Las Vegas. I’ve loved it since I flew there for a failed Myspace date in 2005, since I moved here in 06, since I first got on the air here, since my kids were born here, since I met my wife here. I freaking love this place. The answer was always Vegas, even if that meant being off the air forever. But that’s not happening.”

He added, “To come back home to Audacy and get the keys to a Las Vegas radio institution is beyond humbling and exciting. I am so pumped to wake the valley up each morning.”

98.5 KLUC Brand Manager JB King said, “We are excited to welcome Shawn back to Audacy Las Vegas. Radio is at its best when it’s live, local and fueled by energy and genuine passion, and that’s Shawn.”