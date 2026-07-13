Ciliberto & Friends Doubles Up in the Catskills with Thunder Return

Paul Ciliberto is coming back to Thunder 102 (WDNB). The Bold Gold Media host is launching Ciliberto & Friends in the Afternoon on the station where he spent 18 years building the original show, while continuing the original for mornings on Catskills News Talk 92.5 & 94.9 (WVOS-AM).

During its original 18-year run on Thunder 102, Ciliberto & Friends became the longest-running live radio show in Sullivan County history. Three years ago, as the program evolved toward a news-talk format, it moved to Catskills News Talk. The new afternoon show will mix Country music with local news, events, and interviews.

Bold Gold Media Group New York Region General Manager Dawn Ciorciari said, “Paul has always been more than a radio personality; he’s a trusted voice in our community. Bringing him back to Thunder 102 in the afternoons feels like a homecoming. It gives our listeners another opportunity each day to stay informed, connected, and engaged with what’s happening across our region while reinforcing our commitment to truly local radio.”

“I’m thrilled to be back on Thunder 102 where it all started for me 20 years ago,” Ciliberto commented. “It’s so important to continue featuring guests and information vital to the Thunder County community of Sullivan and the Catskills, Delaware County, and the Pocono Lake Region of Pennsylvania.”