Atlanta’s B98.5 Completes All-Local Lineup With Otis Maher

Otis Maher spent months off the Atlanta airwaves after October’s iHeartMedia layoffs. Now he’s back on the air at Cox Media Group’s B98.5 (WSB-FM) as nighttime host, completing an all-local weekday lineup. He also serves as as Production Manager for the cluster.

Maher exited iHeartMedia’s 94.9 The Bull (WUBL) and Power 105.3 (WWPW) in October as part of company-wide layoffs. In addition, he has held programming positions with Alpha Media and CBS Radio, among other companies. Maher previously spent three seasons as the in-game host for the Atlanta Braves.

CMG Atlanta Radio Director of Operations and Programming Jules Riley said, “We are so happy to welcome Otis to the B98.5 team. His connection to Atlanta and his talent on air exemplify B98.5’s commitment to entertaining local radio.”