Paul O’Malley Exits Charleston GM Seat For Higher Saga Role

Saga Communications is shifting one of its market leaders into a corporate growth role. Paul O’Malley moves from President and General Manager of Charleston Media Solutions to Senior Vice President of Revenue Development, taking on Saga’s digital revenue strategy.

O’Malley joined the company in January 2018 to lead Saga’s six-station Charleston, SC cluster, following roles as Senior Vice President at Westwood One and Regional President at Citadel Broadcasting from 2003 to 2008. In his new role, he will work with the company’s market managers, media advisors and customers to strengthen consultative selling and remove barriers to execution and success.

In Saga’s first-quarter earnings call, interactive digital revenue climbed 25.2% year over year to $4.4 million, while digital-only blended revenue more than doubled, rising over $1 million for a 103% increase. Revenue from blended radio-and-digital packages combined reached $3.6 million for the quarter, up 59% year over year.

Saga will begin a search for O’Malley’s successor in Charleston.

O’Malley said, “I’m honored by the opportunity to help lead Saga’s next phase of growth by developing innovative revenue strategies, strengthening client partnerships, and working alongside our exceptional fulfillment partners and corporate team.”