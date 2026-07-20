Kelly Ford Leaving Long Island for Dual DMV Posts at iHeart

Kelly Ford joins Washington, D.C.’s 98.7 WMZQ and Baltimore, MD’s 93.1 WPOC as Music Director and Afternoon Host. Ford joins from Connoisseur Media’s 103.1 The Wolf (WWWF) on Long Island, where she has been since July 2024.

Ford has earned three CMA Awards, three Gracie Awards, an ACM Award, and a Marconi Award over her career.

She was the first solo female morning host in New York City country radio history, hosting Kelly Ford in the Morning on Audacy’s now-defunct Country 94.7. She has also hosted the nationally syndicated Backstage Country and Ty, Kelly & Chuck on Westwood One, with on-air stops in New York City and Nashville.

iHeartMedia Region Senior Vice President of Programming Jeff Kapugi said, “There’s really a lot of good talent out there, but after meeting Kelly and spending time with her, I knew she was the one. She’s special in so many ways, and I can’t wait for DC and Baltimore to experience Kelly Ford on WMZQ & WPOC!”

Ford commented, “I’m so excited to plant my flag in the DMV and honored to join two iconic brands like WMZQ and WPOC as Music Director and Afternoon Host. The cherry on top is getting to work with Jeff Kapugi as our views of what makes great, compelling radio and building community align perfectly.”