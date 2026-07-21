Radio Groups Renew Ownership Push As TV Cap Vote Looms

Radio’s push to loosen its ownership caps is picking up pace as the FCC moves toward eliminating a similar limit for television. New ex parte filings from Connoisseur Media and Beasley Media Group show broadcasters pressing FCC staff and a Commissioner to resolve the long-pending 2022 Quadrennial Review.

Connoisseur’s counsel at Wilkinson Barker Knauer detailed a July 15 meeting between attorneys David Oxenford and Jennifer Tatel and Media Bureau staff, including Acting Chief Alexander Sanjenis, Acting Industry Analysis Division Chief Ty Bream and Chad Guo. The meeting centered on a slide deck arguing that over-the-air radio no longer competes in an isolated market, citing steep declines in radio’s share of local advertising and listening time as digital audio and Big Tech platforms have expanded.

Beasley Media Group made a similar case to Commissioner Olivia Trusty and her aide Marcus Maher, disclosing a July 16 meeting between the two and CEO Caroline Beasley, plus Executive Vice President and General Counsel Chris Ornelas. The filing argues that outdated ownership limits “impair broadcasters’ ability to achieve necessary scale,” and urges the Commission to repeal or substantially revise the Local Radio Ownership Rule.

Both companies have pressed the issue repeatedly this year. In June, Connoisseur CEO Jeffrey Warshaw and Beasley met separately with FCC Chairman Brendan Carr. Beasley also took its case to the Media Bureau.

Radio Ink has previously reported on how the coming TV cap vote has sharpened radio’s own expectations for the Quadrennial Review.