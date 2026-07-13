Heidi Raphael Named NYSBA’s Next President And CEO

David Donovan announced in January that he would step down as President and CEO of the New York State Broadcasters Association after 15 years leading the organization. NYSBA has now found his successor in a name well-known to the industry: Heidi Raphael.

Before joining Beasley Media Group as Chief Communications Officer, Raphael spent more than 20 years with Greater Media, where she rose to Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications. She served as Co-Chair of the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation from 2020 to 2025, previously held leadership roles with Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, and joined the Media Institute’s Board of Directors in December.

She has also been repeatedly recognized as one of Radio Ink‘s Most Influential Women in Radio.

Raphael’s move means she will depart Beasley, as she prepares to take over the NYSBA President and CEO role later this year. Donovan will continue directing the organization’s government relations and advocacy efforts in Albany and Washington, DC.

Donovan commented, “It has been an honor and privilege to serve New York’s broadcasters over the past 15 years. Our industry continues to evolve, and I believe Heidi is uniquely qualified to lead NYSBA forward. Her experience, energy, and deep commitment to local broadcasting make her an outstanding choice. I look forward to working closely with her to ensure a smooth transition and to continuing our advocacy efforts on behalf of broadcasters across New York State.”

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to follow in the footsteps of David Donovan as President and CEO of the New York State Broadcasters Association,” Raphael said.

“David’s leadership and tireless advocacy on behalf of New York broadcasters have left a lasting impact on our industry, and I am grateful for the opportunity to build upon the strong foundation he has created. As someone who was born, raised, and began my broadcasting career in Western New York, the opportunity to return home, serve New York’s broadcasters, and be closer to my family is truly special. I look forward to working with the Board of Directors, David, the Association’s talented staff, and our member stations to support the broadcasters across our state. I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to Caroline Beasley and the entire Beasley Media Group family for their support and the many opportunities that have helped shape my career and prepare me for this exciting next chapter,” she added.

Caroline Beasley expressed, “I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with Heidi for nearly a decade, and she has become not only a trusted colleague, but also a valued friend. While we will miss her tremendously, I couldn’t be happier for her as she begins this exciting new chapter, and I know she will lead the New York State Broadcasters Association with the same passion, integrity, compassion, and unwavering commitment that have made her such a treasured member of the Beasley family.”

NYSBA Board of Directors Chairman and WBBZ-TV Vice President/General Manager Chris Musial commented, “Heidi brings an exceptional combination of leadership experience, industry knowledge, and passion for broadcasting. We are confident she is the right leader to guide NYSBA into its next chapter while continuing the outstanding work David Donovan has led over the past decade and a half.”