David Donovan To Leave NYSBA Presidency

After 15 years leading the New York State Broadcasters Association, President David Donovan will step down at the end of 2026. He will continue to oversee the Association’s government relations work as a search committee begins identifying his successor.

Before joining NYSBA, he spent a decade as President of the Association for Maximum Service Television and previously served as Vice President of Legal and Legislative Affairs for the Association of Local Television Stations.

Earlier in his career, Donovan held several key roles at the FCC, including Media Legal Adviser to Commissioner James H. Quello, and positions within the Media Bureau’s Policy and Rules Division. He began his legal career at Muldoon & Sullivan in Boston.

NYSBA Chairman Chris Musial said, “David is doing an outstanding job, but he believes the time has come to turn over management of the Association to the next generation. The Board of Directors is delighted he will continue to lead our lobbying efforts in Albany and Washington. The NYSBA Board and Executive Search Committee look forward to advancing the important work of Broadcasters on Multiple Platforms as we begin this search.”

Donovan added, “It has been a great run. Our goal is to bring someone on board earlier in the year to have a smooth transition. NYSBA has an outstanding Board of Directors and the best staff of any association in America.”