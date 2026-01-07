NY Broadcasters Association Begins Search for New President

The New York State Broadcasters Association, Inc. (NYSBA) seeks a visionary President/Executive Director to lead the organization from its Albany NY headquarters. This executive will drive strategic planning and day-to-day operations, ensuring NYSBA remains a catalyst for growth, innovation and advocacy. The successful candidate will work with the existing government relations team.

Resumes accepted until February 28, 2026

For more information and to apply for the position, go to https://www.nysbroadcasters.org/president-job-listing

For additional information contact David Donovan at [email protected]