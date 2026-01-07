Big Ten Basketball Tournament Returns to Compass for 2026

Compass Media Networks is tipping off its 18th season of men’s college basketball coverage, featuring 20 nationally ranked matchups and exclusive rights to every round of the 2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament from Chicago’s United Center.

Coverage begins January 13 with Marquette at St. John’s, airing live from Audacy New York’s Sound Space. The regular-season schedule highlights top 25 teams from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC, leading into 17 postseason broadcasts from March 10–15.

Play-by-play duties will rotate among Gregg Daniels, Jerry Recco, and Wayne Larrivee, with analysis from Robert Horry, Danny Green, Rick Mahorn, and Mike Wozniak. Tim Cates and Zach Gelb will serve as studio hosts.

Compass Media Networks/Sports General Manager Robert Blum added, “Our schedule is stacked with captivating games. We are thrilled to offer our affiliates a schedule that features heritage matchups with top 25-ranked schools from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC conferences. We are excited to have 7-time NBA champion Robert Horry back in the broadcast booth, along with our phenomenal roster of returning on-air talent.”