DISQO DAX: Global Taps Partner For US Audio Measurement

DAX US has partnered with DISQO to integrate brand lift measurement across all podcast and streaming campaigns for the digital audio advertising exchange owned by UK radio and media giant Global, offering real-time reporting on brand lift and tracking listener actions.

DAX US President Brian Conlan said, “Advertisers want to understand how digital audio impacts brand outcomes, in addition to reach and frequency. Our partnership with DISQO gives every marketer the option to activate brand lift measurement to prove performance and inform smarter, data-driven decisions when media planning.”

DISQO CEO and Founder Armen Adjemian added, “We’re excited to partner with DAX to help advertisers unlock the full impact of every campaign and media dollar spent. With our suite of products, brand marketers can go beyond impressions, and measure brand and performance outcomes and optimize toward data-driven results.”